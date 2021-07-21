Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507,156 shares of company stock worth $109,015,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

