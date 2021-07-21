Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 980 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 394,386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

