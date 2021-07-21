Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 551,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

