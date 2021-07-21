iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 908,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,172,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,142.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,617,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

