Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $10.58 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

