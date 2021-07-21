Frontier Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $660.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

