Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

