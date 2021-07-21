Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

