Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

BABA opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

