Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

