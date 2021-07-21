Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

