Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44.

