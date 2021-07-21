Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

