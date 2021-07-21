Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

