JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 305.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

JPME opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $89.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83.

