Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

