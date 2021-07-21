Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

