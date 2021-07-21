Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $492,000 Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at $8,153,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 635.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 376,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at $1,975,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

