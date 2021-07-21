Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

