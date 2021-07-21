Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.