Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,930,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000.

FRWAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

