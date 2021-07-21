200,000 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

