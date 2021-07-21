200,000 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
