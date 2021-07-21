Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $733,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE:OSH opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $492,450,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,180,463 shares of company stock worth $491,711,949 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.