Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $500,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

