The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1,881.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.