Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,447 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 956.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

