Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140,456 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.