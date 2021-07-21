Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

