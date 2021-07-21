Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 47.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $230.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.06. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

