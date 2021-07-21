Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

