Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 152,282 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 217.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of UNVR opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

