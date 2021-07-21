Holocene Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 378.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.