Holocene Advisors LP Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.