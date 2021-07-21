Holocene Advisors LP Buys 21,146 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $130,080.00. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $968,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

