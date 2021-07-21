Holocene Advisors LP Has $6.62 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,797,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

