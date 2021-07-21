Man Group plc Invests $10.25 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,177 shares of company stock worth $70,007,378.

RBLX stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.01. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

