Man Group plc Sells 1,618,297 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Man Group plc lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,297 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,550,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

