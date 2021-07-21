Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,681 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Best Buy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.51. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

