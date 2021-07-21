Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,659 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.99. 22,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.