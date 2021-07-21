U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

