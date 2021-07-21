Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises namely Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues remains a concern. Additionally, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Moreover, continued investment in the digital market may also hurt its profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft Expansion: Burning Crusade Classic is expected to boost top-line growth.”

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. 60,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

