Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.32 or 0.99853136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00050712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

