Liberum Capital Lowers Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target to GBX 35

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 202.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 11.59 ($0.15) on Monday. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.64. The company has a market capitalization of £121.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.73.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
