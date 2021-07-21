Liberum Capital Lowers Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Price Target to GBX 35

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 202.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 11.59 ($0.15) on Monday. Shanta Gold has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.64. The company has a market capitalization of £121.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.73.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

