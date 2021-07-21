Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $90.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $6,349,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $676,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $89.19 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

