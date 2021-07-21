Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 87,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,005. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.