Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

ORRF opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $150,879.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $171,239. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

