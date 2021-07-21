Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $419,725.00. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

