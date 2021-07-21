Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,800 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AES opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

