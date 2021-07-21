Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 62,335 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 350.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 62,335 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.