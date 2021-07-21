159,971 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of Agile Growth stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.